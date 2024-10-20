Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,029,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $471.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

