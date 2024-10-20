Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $449.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.