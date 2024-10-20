Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.75 and last traded at $58.78. Approximately 1,066,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,032,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

