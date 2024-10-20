Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CMPR opened at $78.37 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

