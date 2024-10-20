Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $141.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

