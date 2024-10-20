Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.