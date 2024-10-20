Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,061.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279,113 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $165,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,997,238.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

