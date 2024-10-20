Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 12,981 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BVN opened at $13.70 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.



Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

