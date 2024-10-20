Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after buying an additional 994,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after acquiring an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $61,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.6 %

RL stock opened at $206.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.