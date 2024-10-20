Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

