Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,898,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 823,817 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter worth $18,315,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,530,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

BITB opened at $37.38 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

