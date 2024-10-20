Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

