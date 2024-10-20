Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.20. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

