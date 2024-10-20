Claro Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Moderna by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

