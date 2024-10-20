Claro Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

EMR stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

