Claro Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

