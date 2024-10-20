Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.19.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.