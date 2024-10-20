Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

