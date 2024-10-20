Claro Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0 %

EME stock opened at $453.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $455.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.63.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

