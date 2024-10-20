Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $373,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 40.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $102,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,858.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $102,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,858.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,340 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

