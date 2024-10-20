Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 45,532 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

F opened at $11.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

