Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,486 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS CALF opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

