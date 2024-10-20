Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 247,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

