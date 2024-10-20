Claro Advisors LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVSC. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AVSC stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

