Claro Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

