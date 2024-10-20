Claro Advisors LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,579 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after purchasing an additional 491,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

