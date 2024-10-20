Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Newell Brands by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 26.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Newell Brands by 35.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

