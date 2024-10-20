Claro Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.8 %

CI stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.29. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

