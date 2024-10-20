Colleen A. Zuhl Sells 4,354 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after buying an additional 78,832 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

