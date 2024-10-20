Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

