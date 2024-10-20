Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.73.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 87.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

