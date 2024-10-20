Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $605,000.00 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 1.3 %

CSLR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSLR Free Report ) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria makes up approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

