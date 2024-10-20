Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $605,000.00 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Complete Solaria Trading Down 1.3 %
CSLR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.37.
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
