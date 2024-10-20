Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after buying an additional 57,529 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 192,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IXN opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

