Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

