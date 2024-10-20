Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 3,782 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 269,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

