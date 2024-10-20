Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 135.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

