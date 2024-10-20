Contrasting Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced BioMedical Technologies and Accelerate Diagnostics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced BioMedical Technologies $270,000.00 0.16 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $12.23 million 3.26 -$61.62 million ($4.07) -0.44

Advanced BioMedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

17.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Advanced BioMedical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advanced BioMedical Technologies and Accelerate Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced BioMedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.75%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced BioMedical Technologies has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced BioMedical Technologies and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced BioMedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -332.22% N/A -176.88%

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats Advanced BioMedical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced BioMedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

