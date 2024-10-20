Contrasting Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) & Its Peers

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clover Leaf Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clover Leaf Capital Competitors 241 998 2095 64 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clover Leaf Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Clover Leaf Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clover Leaf Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -127.28% -53.48% -22.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.60 billion $106.31 million 28.61

Clover Leaf Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital peers beat Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

