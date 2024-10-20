Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

CRBG stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.