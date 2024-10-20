Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

