Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 283,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 203,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period.

SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

