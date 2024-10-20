CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CoStar Group Stock Up 1.2 %
CoStar Group stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Featured Articles
