CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.