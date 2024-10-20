Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $51,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

