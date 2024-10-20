Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 905.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 826.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 937.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,331,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

