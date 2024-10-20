Creative Planning Buys 18,383 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $281.64 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

