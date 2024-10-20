Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.40% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $81,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.37 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

