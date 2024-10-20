Creative Planning Has $108.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $108,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

