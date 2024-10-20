Creative Planning Has $52.69 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Planning raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

