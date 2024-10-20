Creative Planning Has $84.75 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,167 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

