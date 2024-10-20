Creative Planning Lowers Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,258 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $46,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock

DFAE stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

